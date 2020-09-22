STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt's proposal for new Secretariat complex gets final nod for grant of green clearance

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s proposal to construct a new Secretariat complex near Necklace Road received the final approval required for grant of Environmental Clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The proposal was cleared by SEIAA in its 77th meeting held on September 1 and attended by Chairman Prof M Ananda Rao, Member Dr B Narasiah and Member Secretary Swargam Srinivas.

According to minutes of the meeting, the SEIAA noted the geo-coordinates of the project site. This is important as the State government had submitted in its proposal that the new Secretariat complex is outside the Hussainsagar and there is a 30-metre buffer between the proposed new Secretariat complex and the lake’s Full Tank Level. Total area of the project site is 26.29 acres.

The approval for Environmental Clearance by SEIAA for the construction of new Secretariat complex are subject to a set of conditions for which the State government would be submitting an undertaking. One of the conditions is that the 27 trees that in the proposed area of construction have to be translocated in consultation with the Forest Department.

Other conditions include that no construction is taken up in the buffer zone of FTL of Hussainsagar, 100 per cent recycling of wastewater generated by the new Secretariat, confirming to the WALTA Act, adopting green building concepts, developing green area with tall growing tree species, making provision for solar energy on the roof and sufficient rain water harvesting.

