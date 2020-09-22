Telangana HC dismisses second bail petition of accused in kidnapping for ransom case

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court dismissed the second bail petition of an accused Bettari Srinivas, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of kidnapping for ransom.

The bench is not inclined to grant bail to the accused though the father of the victim has filed an affidavit stating that his son, who turned 18 recently, would not have any objection if bail was granted to the said accused.

Advocate G Jaya Reddy, appearing for Srinivas, told the court that even the father of the victim had no objection if bail was granted to the accused.

Meanwhile, while opposing the grant of bail the Additional Public Prosecutor J Sri Devi submitted that the Supreme Court, in catena of cases, had disapproved the practice of an accused producing an affidavit of the victim to seek bail on the ground that the victim would have no such objection if bail were to be granted.

In the present case, the victim stated that the kidnapper happened to be a distant relative and had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, she said, and added that the accused does not deserve the benefit of bail. After hearing both sides, the bench dismissed the petition.