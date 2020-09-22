STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana TDP president L Ramana faces backlash, members write to Naidu to replace state chief

Ramana has been party president since the formation of Telangana State. It is said that party leaders are frustrated with his leadership.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party Telangana chief L Ramana (Photo | S Sengabapandian)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana TDP president L Ramana has been facing a backlash from his own party leaders and several have already written to party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, asking him to replace the State Chief post as soon as possible.

Ramana has been party president since the formation of Telangana State. It is said that party leaders are frustrated with his leadership.

The letter was reportedly signed by some senior leaders as well as the party’s parliamentary president. 

“In the 2014 Assembly elections, the TDP won 15 seats in TS, followed by BJP with five seats. And coming to the 2018 Assembly, TDP was limited to just two seats,” the senior leaders wrote in the letter.

