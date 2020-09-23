BJP’s statewide protest in Telangana over LRS turns ugly in some districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP workers, on Tuesday, staged protests at Collectorates across the State against the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). Tension prevailed in several areas where police detained party leaders.

Hundreds of party activists, headed by MLC N Ramchander Rao, took out a rally towards the Collectorate at Nampally in Hyderabad.

Raising slogans against the State government, they demanded that the government abolish G.O. 131, claiming the LRS scheme was burdening the middle class.

They also demanded that the government complete the construction of double bedroom houses in the State.

Meanwhile, things got ugly at the Jangaon Collectorate where several BJP workers gathered for a dharna. They allegedly destroyed window panes of the office.

Massive police force was deployed to detain the protestors. All of them were taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, an altercation broke out between the police and the party cadre at Warangal (Urban) Collectorate as well.

Warangal Urban unit president Rao Padma alleged that TRS came to power by making false promises of providing double bedroom houses. Now they were trying to loot the poor people using LRS.

Rao Padma said, “Around 22 lakh people have applied for 2BHK houses, but the State government announced that a mere 12 lakh are eligible, and only 40,000 houses are being constructed across the State.”

In Karimnagar, the protesters raised slogans, while trying to break into the Collectorate. A large number of activists including women took part in the protests and many of them were arrested.

Karimangar district president Basa Satyanarayana said that funds sanctioned by the Centre for houses under PMAY were being diverted by the State government.

Will protest till LRS is scrapped, asserts Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has condemned the police action against the party activists and termed their detention as unconstitutional.

Releasing a press statement on Tuesday, he said the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) is a burden on the middle class and announced that the BJP will protest till it is abolished.

He said the people of Telangana have been frustrated with the State government’s unexecuted schemes.