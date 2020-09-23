STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP’s statewide protest in Telangana over LRS turns ugly in some districts

Raising slogans against the State government, they demanded that the government abolish G.O. 131, claiming the LRS scheme was burdening the middle class.

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrests BJP leaders at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP workers, on Tuesday, staged protests at Collectorates across the State against the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). Tension prevailed in several areas where police detained party leaders. 

Hundreds of party activists, headed by MLC N Ramchander Rao, took out a rally towards the Collectorate at Nampally in Hyderabad.

Raising slogans against the State government, they demanded that the government abolish G.O. 131, claiming the LRS scheme was burdening the middle class.

They also demanded that the government complete the construction of double bedroom houses in the State. 

Meanwhile, things got ugly at the Jangaon Collectorate where several BJP workers gathered for a dharna. They allegedly destroyed window panes of the office.

Massive police force was deployed to detain the protestors. All of them were taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, an altercation broke out between the police and the party cadre at Warangal (Urban) Collectorate as well.

Warangal Urban unit president Rao Padma alleged that TRS came to power by making false promises of providing double bedroom houses. Now they were trying to loot the poor people using LRS.

Rao Padma said, “Around 22 lakh people have applied for 2BHK houses, but the State government announced that a mere 12 lakh are eligible, and only 40,000 houses are being constructed across the State.”

In Karimnagar, the protesters raised slogans, while trying to break into the Collectorate. A large number of activists including women took part in the protests and many of them were arrested.

Karimangar district president Basa Satyanarayana said that funds sanctioned by the Centre for houses under PMAY were being diverted by the State government.

Will protest till LRS is scrapped, asserts Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has condemned the police action against the party activists and termed their detention as unconstitutional.  

Releasing a press statement on Tuesday, he said the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) is a burden on the middle class and announced that the BJP will protest till it is abolished.

He said the people of Telangana have been frustrated with the State government’s unexecuted schemes.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LRS Telangana BJP
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp