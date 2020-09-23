COVID-19 induced lockdown causes temporary delay in Karimnagar Smart City works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 induced lockdown resulted in a temporary delay of Karimnagar Smart City works, for about a month. The implementation of works under the Smart Cities Mission has now gained momentum, according to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In reply to a question raised by MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the status of the Smart City Project, Puri said that keeping in mind the need for Smart Cities to meet any future exigencies like Covid-19, an advisory had been issued by Smart Cities Mission on June 18, 2020 allowing flexibility in prioritisation of projects to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in Smart Cities.

As on September 18, in the Smart City, out of a total of 54 projects worth Rs 1,760 crore, 13 projects worth Rs 287.97 crore had been tendered out, all of which were under implementation/completed, the Minister said.

