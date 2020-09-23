STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Drugs in Tollywood: Telangana government reluctant to share information on cases

The Forum For Good Governance suspects that it looks as though investigation into these four cases, which involved Tollywood celebrities, has been dropped.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government appears to be cagey in parting with information about the progress of investigation into the three-year-old cases relating to use of banned drugs in Tollywood.

In reply to an RTI query from Forum for Good Governance, the office of the Director of Enforcement, Prohibition and Excise Department has furnished charge-sheets for eight cases, contending that charge-sheets in respect of remaining four cases are yet to be filed. 

The Forum For Good Governance suspects that it looks as though investigation into these four cases, which involved Tollywood celebrities, has been dropped.

“Why is the government not coming forward to speed up the investigation into the use of drugs in Tollywood? The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was constituted in 2017, should get to the bottom of the four remaining cases and file charge-sheets as early as possible.

"In fact, the SIT was very active at that time, calling the Tollywood personalities for questioning, taking their statements and also collecting samples but later the investigation suddenly turned cold,” Forum for Good Governance secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said.

The Forum, which has been pursuing the case, obtained under RTI the list of film personalities who were quizzed and whose statements were recorded. 

The Department furnished a list of 72 names in two installments — first with 60 names and the second with 12 names. The list included Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, Mumaith Khan and Ravi Teja, to name a few.

Padmanabha Reddy said that the SIT should complete its investigation and disclose the details to the people to clear all doubts over its seriousness in pursuing the cases without categorising some as victims and others as peddlers. 

Padmanabha Reddy is of the opinion that there cannot be a peddler and a victim in drug cases because all are adults and all of them know that selling or consuming drugs is against the law.

According to one official, anyone found to be in possession of drug is punishable since the law does not differentiate a peddler from a victim.

“The law is simple. It says whoever is found to be in possession of drugs is punishable under law,” he said. 

The charge sheets furnished to Forum for Good Governance related to use of drugs by students and others, and their perusal revealed that the drugs were smuggled into Hyderabad from far off countries like Germany and Britain.

“Let the officials take the cases to their logical conclusion,” he said.

List of 72 names revealed

Under RTI, the Forum for Good Governance obtained the list of film personalities who were quizzed and whose statements were recorded. The Prohibition and Excise Department furnished a list of 72 names in two installments and it included Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, Mumaith Khan and Ravi Teja.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tollywood drug nexus drugs in tollywood Telangana government
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp