Electric substation near hospital, fuel pump dangerous: PIL in Telangana HC

The petitioner also filed a contempt case alleging that the district collector failed to take necessary steps despite the earlier court order.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) directed the State government to respond to the PIL filed against setting up an electric sub-station within 1.5 metres from a running petrol bunk and two metres from a Government Maternity Hospital at Petla Burj in Hyderabad.

“Who will be held responsible if any untoward incident takes place at the said place?” the HC questioned the State.

The government counsel told the court that the proposed sub-station will be installed indoors and that there will be no sparks. The petrol bunk will also be shifted to another place by end of this year.

After hearing the government counsel, the bench said it would be better if the said proposal is implemented at the earliest and not to give scope to anti-social elements.

The bench posted the matter to October 5 for further hearing.

