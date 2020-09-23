Manickam asks DCC to protest against Farm Bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the District Congress Committees (DCC) must play a vital role in organising agitations against the newly-passed Farm Bills by the Centre.

Addressing a meeting via video conference on Tuesday, the leaders said the protests against the Centre must continue till the Farm Bills were revoked.

ALSO READ | KCR, kin sole beneficiaries from formation of Telangana, alleges state AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore

“Prime Minister is trying to handover the farming sector to his corporate friends like Adani,” they said.