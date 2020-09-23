Medak bribery case: ACB finds tainted Additional Collector a tough nut to crack

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Additional Collector of Medak, Gaddam Nagesh, who is in ACB custody, has remained a tough nut to crack.

On the second day of questioning, Nagesh seemed unflappable and continued to deny his links to the properties shown by the ACB as evidence against him.

The other accused arrested along with him also pleaded ignorance and maintained that they had just followed instructions from their superior officer.

Nagesh, a Group-11 officer, sought a bribe of Rs 1.12 crore from a realtor K Linga Murthy to issue an NOC for 113 acres of land in Chippalturthi village of Medak district.

The ACB had questioned the five accused in the case; namely Nagesh, RDO Aruna Reddy, Tahsildar Abdul Sattar, Survey Records Junior Assistant Waseem Ahmed and Nagesh’s benami Kola Jeevan, at the time of arrest.

Cracking down on benamis

ACB sleuths on the second day of the investigation focussed on the benamis on whose names Nagesh had registered his properties.

A woman’s name cropped up during the investigation and she is suspected to have played a vital role among his many benamis.

Further, the ACB also found some leads about Nagesh’s properties in Medak, Medchal and Kamareddy.

The ACB also summoned employees from the Medak district collectorate, who were directly working under Nagesh. The ACB is trying to get details of bank lockers on his wife’s name and also the locker keys.