Panel submits report on death of 14-year-old inmate at Maruthi Home in Telangana's Sangareddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Powered Enquiry Committee constituted to inquire into the death of a 14-year-old inmate of Maruthi Home at Ameenpur in Sangareddy district, has on Tuesday submitted the preliminary report to the Commissioner, Women and Child Welfare Department.

During the inquiry, the committee questioned 25 persons including four girls from the home, who were friends with the victim, the governing body members of Maruti Home at Ameenpur, the girl’s relatives, and a few other persons.

It was learnt that the committee findings matched with the statement of the victim, recorded before her death, which detailed how she was sexually abused at the home and how the main accused Venugopal Reddy repeatedly raped her with the help of others in the home.

The committee is yet to receive the postmortem report and few reports on forensic analysis, based on which it is likely to submit the final inquiry report.