Put things in order before Dharani launch: KCR

During the meeting he directed the Municipal and Panchayat Raj officials to enter the details of properties, which had not been entered so far.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to make sure that online entry is made for all properties in villages and towns, before the launch of Dharani portal. The Chief Minister held a review at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday on the launch of portal.

He has set a deadline of 15 days for entering the details of properties such as houses, plots, flats, and non-agriculture lands.

The process should be expedited, he said. Hold a meeting with District Panchayat Officers and Mandal Panchayat Officers, the CM directed the officials. 

Rao said that the government was launching the portal to maintain property records with 100 per cent transparency. “All officials must take precautions to enter accurate details on the portal,” Rao said. 

Rao said that flying squads would be constituted for conducting surprise visits and checking enrolment details.

These squads would also inspect the construction of Vaikuntha Dhamams in villages, construction of dumpyards, distribution of six saplings to each house, the collection of garbage by panchayats and others issues.

Guv gives nod, revenue act comes into force

With the assent from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for the new Revenue Bill and other Bills, which were adopted by the Legislature during the recent monsoon session, the new Acts have been published in the State Gazette.

These are: The Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, The Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Act, 2020, The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) Act, 2020, The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020,  

The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act, 2020 and The Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2020, among others

