STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana farmers cheer as chilli prices soar

For the past couple of days, the farmers have been arriving at the Enumamula agriculture with loads of red chillis from all over the erstwhile districts of Warangal and Khammam. 

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Workers arrange the loads of red chilli brought by the farmers, at the Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal on Tuesday

Workers arrange the loads of red chilli brought by the farmers, at the Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal on Tuesday

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chilli farmers of erstwhile Warangal district are elated as their produce is fetching them Rs  16,000 to Rs  16,500 per quintal at the Enumamula agriculture market. 

The agriculture market reopened in June after 65 days of Covid-induced lockdown with precautions in place.

For the past couple of days, the farmers have been arriving at the Enumamula agriculture with loads of red chillis from all over the erstwhile districts of Warangal and Khammam. 

A particular variety of chilli called ‘Teja’ has been in more demand than others. It is being sold at the market for anywhere between Rs  14,500 and Rs  16,800 per quintal. Similarly, US 341, another chilli variety, which was sold at Rs 10,000 per quintal last year, is being sold at Rs 16,000 this year.

According to sources, the price of Wonder Hot (WH) has also increased from Rs  8,000 per quintal last year to Rs  16,000 in 2020.

However, the Thaalu chilli, which was sold at Rs  10,000 in 2019, is fetching farmers only Rs  5,500 to Rs  7,000 per quintal this year. 

On Tuesday, 547 quintals of Teja, 154 quintals of Thaalu, 39 quintals of US 341, and 17 quintals of (WH) were brought to the market.

Speaking to Express, Enumamula Market Committee chairman Sadananam said, “Red chilli is a commercial crop.

The farmers of the erstwhile district are happy with the red chilli prices in the market. We have given strict instructions to traders regarding the prices. If we receive complaints against them, their licence will be cancelled.”

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana chilli chilli trade in India Telangana chilli produce
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp