Telangana farmers cheer as chilli prices soar

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Chilli farmers of erstwhile Warangal district are elated as their produce is fetching them Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per quintal at the Enumamula agriculture market.

The agriculture market reopened in June after 65 days of Covid-induced lockdown with precautions in place.

For the past couple of days, the farmers have been arriving at the Enumamula agriculture with loads of red chillis from all over the erstwhile districts of Warangal and Khammam.

A particular variety of chilli called ‘Teja’ has been in more demand than others. It is being sold at the market for anywhere between Rs 14,500 and Rs 16,800 per quintal. Similarly, US 341, another chilli variety, which was sold at Rs 10,000 per quintal last year, is being sold at Rs 16,000 this year.

According to sources, the price of Wonder Hot (WH) has also increased from Rs 8,000 per quintal last year to Rs 16,000 in 2020.

However, the Thaalu chilli, which was sold at Rs 10,000 in 2019, is fetching farmers only Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,000 per quintal this year.

On Tuesday, 547 quintals of Teja, 154 quintals of Thaalu, 39 quintals of US 341, and 17 quintals of (WH) were brought to the market.

Speaking to Express, Enumamula Market Committee chairman Sadananam said, “Red chilli is a commercial crop.

The farmers of the erstwhile district are happy with the red chilli prices in the market. We have given strict instructions to traders regarding the prices. If we receive complaints against them, their licence will be cancelled.”