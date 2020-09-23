Telangana govt has constructed over one lakh 2 BHK flats: Talasani hits out at Congress ‘drama’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising the Congress over the 2BHKs row, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said that the TRS government had constructed 1 lakh 2BHK houses in Hyderabad with Rs 10,000 crore.

Referring to CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s statements, the Minister said that the 2BHKs were right against Bhatti’s backdrop while he was speaking to the media. Addressing a press meet at the Assembly media point, Talasani said, “The government constructed the 2BHKs at one place. Opposition leaders are going to places not mentioned in the list that we have provided. Mangodia Basti and Afzal Sagar were not in the list.”

“The Congress is resorting to political drama to cover up its internal disputes. KTR is a statesman and we don’t need a certificate from Congress leaders,” he stated.