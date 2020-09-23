TRS leader booked for harrassing ASHA worker

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: K Govardhan, a local TRS leader and the husband of Parpelli MPTC, has been booked by the Laxmanchanda police for sexually harassing an Asha worker over the phone.

According to the plaint the woman filed with the Laxmanchanda police, Govardhan has been harassing her, over the phone, for quite some time.

It is learnt that she had recently informed her family members about this and they, in turn, alerted the village elders.

Though the village elders held a meeting and warned Govardhan to put an end to such behaviour, which he followed for a few days, the TRS leader started harassing the woman again soon.

Irked and fed up by this, the woman filed a complaint at the Laxmanchanda police station a few days ago, as per which the cops registered a case.