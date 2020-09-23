STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Where are the 1 lakh 2BHKs, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asks Telangana government

He termed the list of one lakh 2BHKs, released by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, as bogus.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party leader (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the Telangana government show the construction of one lakh double-bedroom houses in the GHMC limits as announced in the Assembly session.

He termed the list of one lakh 2BHKs, released by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, as bogus.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Bhatti said the construction is nowhere to be seen, even if one looks for it using a magnifying glass.

“The government said 1,824 2BHK houses have been completed in Nampally, but we could not find any when we visited the area,” he said.

He asked the people to revolt against the government for its fake promises made before the elections, and challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to seek votes only after allotting 2BHKs to the poor.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp