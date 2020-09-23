Where are the 1 lakh 2BHKs, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asks Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislative Party leader (CLP) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the Telangana government show the construction of one lakh double-bedroom houses in the GHMC limits as announced in the Assembly session.

He termed the list of one lakh 2BHKs, released by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, as bogus.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Bhatti said the construction is nowhere to be seen, even if one looks for it using a magnifying glass.

“The government said 1,824 2BHK houses have been completed in Nampally, but we could not find any when we visited the area,” he said.

He asked the people to revolt against the government for its fake promises made before the elections, and challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to seek votes only after allotting 2BHKs to the poor.