ACB arrests Malkajgiri ACP for amassing illegal assets worth Rs 70 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday detained Malkajgiri Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Y Narasimha Reddy for allegedly possessing huge properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The value of the assets is estimated to be about `70 crore. A few years ago, Narasimha Reddy played a role in the alleged encounter of notorious chain snatcher Talla Shiva.

According to ACB officials, simultaneous searches were conducted at 25 places, including the residences of his friends and relatives in Mahendra Hills in Secunderabad, Warangal, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

During the searches, the ACB officials found documents relating to 55 acres of agriculture land at Anantapur, four plots admeasuring 1,960 square yards in front of Cyber Towers in Madhapur, two other house plots, one commercial G+3 building at Hafeezpet, two houses, Rs 15 lakh cash in bank accounts, two bank lockers and investments in real estate. The searches by the special teams are still going on at all 25 places, the sources said.

Narsimaha Reddy, who worked as Uppal Inspector a few years ago, was recently promoted to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and was working as ACP of Malkajgiri in the Rahackonda police commissionerate.

He was a member of the team that chased and killed notorious chain snatcher Talla Shiva in an “encounter” in Narsingi police limits.