Fund crisis hits orphanages and old-age homes in Telangana's Nalgonda

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: At a time when all sectors, organisations and establishments, which have been facing financial crisis during the Covid-induced lockdown, are limping back to normalcy, several orphanages and old-age homes are unsure how long they can run the show before having to completely shut down, owing to the lack of funds.

According to sources, those living in orphanages and old-age homes have been fighting tougher battles than those the others had to encounter during the lockdown period. With no one to support them financially, as several donors who used to make contributions in the past had to stop the same due to fund issues, the organisers of both orphanages and old-age homes in Nalgonda are struggling to go forward.

There are 10 government and 27 private ashrams in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, run by various organisations and/or individuals.

Previously, most such orphanages and old-age homes used to operate with the help of kind-hearted donors, who used to come forward voluntarily, and donate money and provide amenities for those who don’t have families or dear ones to look after. However, with the Covid outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, the organisers have been struggling to make ends meet, after such donors suddenly became incomeless.

When Express went around the erstwhile district to study about this at grassroots level, it was found that the situation is the same for most orphanages and old-age homes.

Speaking to this newspaper, a woman, who has been running a shelter home for old women in Nalgonda for the past 23 years, said that she too has been struggling a lot to make ends meet. As of now, 37 elderly women are being provided shelter in this old-age home.

“Never have I ever had to face such a situation in the past. I was able to provide all necessary facilities to those living here. Considering the good intention behind this venture, people from all walks of life have always come forward extending required assistance to us. We used to get Rs 2 lakh every year from the government as well. However, with the outbreak of Covid, even the government-aid stopped,” P Pichamma, the organiser of the home told Express.

She also pointed out that as Covid is spreading fast, those living in orphanages and old-age homes should be provided necessary nutritional food, or else they might fall prey to the virus quickly. She urged the government to look into the matter and take necessary steps to provide them financial assistance and nutritional food.