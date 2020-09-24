STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR stresses need for reforms to improve EoDB

At a high-level meeting attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and department heads, Rama Rao said the new reforms will benefit the industry in multiple ways.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and department heads at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday stressed the need to implement new reforms, including setting up a citizen services management portal, in order to improve the State’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking.

This comes after Telangana slipped a notch to the third position in the latest EoDB rankings. At a high-level meeting attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and department heads, Rama Rao said the new reforms will benefit the industry in multiple ways. For instance, the citizen services management portal will provide government services to the people on a single website, he said. 

Rama Rao, during the meeting held at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad, gave the Secretaries a set of directions to be followed while drafting the new reforms. These new reforms are aimed at transforming the way departments implement works, the Minister said. He instructed the officials to create a dashboard to check the status of programmes taken up by departments. 

Rama Rao also held a review meeting on the TS-bPASS policy. He said the government is providing building and layout permissions in a hassle-free manner and that no other government has ever introduced such a policy. He gave his suggestions to the officials on the execution of the TS-bPASS Act. He asked the departments to appoint a nodal officer from each department for better coordination. Soon, an announcement will be made on the implementation of TS-bPASS and its plan of action, he said.

