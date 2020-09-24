STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Renewing labour licence easier now as Telangana tweaks two important laws 

One of the changes is that the Labour Department has granted exemptions under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act and The Contract Labour Act 1970 for renewing the licences of personnel automatically.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

construction labourers

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is hurrying to make the changes recommended by the Centre in its Business Reform Action Plan-2019 report for the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), and has also tweaked a few modalities in two key labour laws.

One of the major changes is that the Labour Department has granted exemptions under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act and The Contract Labour Act, 1970 for renewing the licences of labour personnel automatically. 

This means, contractors can renew labourers’ licences without filing an application, but by just paying a fee. “Earlier, contractors had to visit the department every year for taking certain permissions. Now, this can be done by paying a fee,” an official said. 

This change is being taken up by the Industries and Labour departments, while many others are being planned across different wings of the government. A recent government order stated that “The Principal Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department (Jayesh Ranjan), in his letter..., has informed that the Government of India has issued further guidelines as part of the Business Reform Action Plan-2019, for the implementation of the auto-renewal system for registration/licenses under certain Labour laws...”
The official said, “There are many other measures that have been recommended by the Centre, which the State government has to implement by November 30”. 

These are aimed at making Telangana better in the EoDB and forms a part of the Business Reform Action Plan, a country-wide ranking that highlights the pro-business measures implemented by every State or Union Territory.

In the recent EoDB rankings published a few weeks ago, Telangana slipped a notch lower to the third position as it did not implement certain measures in the Law Department.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Business Reform Action Plan-2019 Telangana labour laws Telangana government Ease of Doing Business
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp