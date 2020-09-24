STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government to help seed companies open units in Siddipet

Representatives of as many as 23 seed companies attended the meeting convened by Harish. 

Published: 24th September 2020 07:30 AM

Finance Minister T Harish Rao speaks during a meeting with representatives of seed companies on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Pointing out that Siddipet is rich in water resources, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that the State government would provide all necessary assistance to those seed companies that look forward to setting up production units in the district.

He made this statement while holding a special meeting with the representatives of various seed companies, in a bid to transform Siddipet into a seed bowl, at the Ranganayakasagar guest house in Siddipet Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister claimed that the district witnessed drastic development after the construction of five irrigation projects, which also helped Siddipet get more cultivable lands, a horticulture university, highway facilities and uninterrupted power supply to ryots.

He also said that the government is planning to utilise at least one-lakh acre for the production of different varieties of seeds, instead of focusing on growing traditional crops.

