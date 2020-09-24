Telangana HC directs state government to ensure pay for outsourced hospital staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the outsourced/contract employees working at the Government General Hospital in Mahbubnagar, the Telangana HC on Wednesday directed the State ensure payment of salaries to them by applying the principle of ‘equal pay for equal work’.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this interim order in the petition filed by A Buchaiah and 77 others working on outsourced basis.

The petitioners were appointed in 1998 and in the subsequent years, on contract basis but were denied ‘equal pay for equal work’ though they had been discharging their duties on par with regular employees in all respects, the petitioner’s counsel G Srinivas told the court. He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to forthwith pay minimum time-scale (MTC) wages to these employees on par with their regular counterparts with effect from June 2014 to till date.

