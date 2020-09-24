Telangana jailbirds can have 'e-mulaqat' with kin soon through this portal

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait of over six months, the State Prisons Department is making efforts to provide e-Mulaqat services to prisoners via video conference.

The kin who desire to avail e-Mulaqat have to register on the ‘ePrisons’ national web portal indicating the date and time by providing the applicant’s and the prisoner’s details.

Though these online services are a boon for prisoners longing to see their family and friends, officials feel that it might be a difficult tool for illiterate prisoners and their families.

According to sources, as of now, the video call facility is available only in the three central prisons located at Cherlapally, Chanchalguda and Warangal.

The applicants need to install JitsiMeet app on their smartphone or laptop to make video calls. After getting approval from the jail officials concerned, the date, time, video call link, a password will be sent to the applicants.

Seeking anonymity, a highly placed official said, “We will provide the service only after verifying the credentials of the applicants. The video calling facility will be provided only through the specified application. Those who were jailed under serious crimes will not be permitted to avail the benefit.”

Ever since the lockdown began in Telangana, the Mulaqat services remained suspended in all prisons across the State.