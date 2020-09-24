STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana jailbirds can have 'e-mulaqat' with kin soon through this portal

Though these online services are a boon for prisoners longing to see their family and friends, officials feel that it might be a difficult tool for illiterate prisoners and their families.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By B Kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait of over six months, the State Prisons Department is making efforts to provide e-Mulaqat services to prisoners via video conference.

The kin who desire to avail e-Mulaqat have to register on the ‘ePrisons’ national web portal indicating the date and time by providing the applicant’s and the prisoner’s details. 

Though these online services are a boon for prisoners longing to see their family and friends, officials feel that it might be a difficult tool for illiterate prisoners and their families.

According to sources, as of now, the video call facility is available only in the three central prisons located at Cherlapally, Chanchalguda and Warangal. 

The applicants need to install JitsiMeet app on their smartphone or laptop to make video calls. After getting approval from the jail officials concerned, the date, time, video call link, a password will be sent to the applicants.

Seeking anonymity, a highly placed official said, “We will provide the service only after verifying the credentials of the applicants. The video calling facility will be provided only through the specified application. Those who were jailed under serious crimes will not be permitted to avail the benefit.”

Ever since the lockdown began in Telangana, the Mulaqat services remained suspended in all prisons across the State.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana prisons eprison portal
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp