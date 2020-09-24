TRS, other MPs stage protest against Farm Bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs along with MPs of other parties staged a dharna near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Wednesday protesting the suspension of the eight MPs from Rajya Sabha during the debate on the Farm Bill, 2020.

They raised slogans and also displayed placards demanding that the Centre protect farmers and workers. TRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Pasunuri Dayakar and others were present.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy alleged that the ruling party did not have a majority in Rajya Sabha and rushed the Bill through a voice vote, thereby muzzling the Opposition.

The Bill would work against the interests of small and marginal farmers, who possess three to four acres of land. The ‘One market’ proposal would not help this segment.

