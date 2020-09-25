Heavy rains likely to pound Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the dry spell over past couple of days, parts of Telangana might receive heavy rains on Friday according to the forecast by India Meteorological Department. Also, thundershowers are expected at isolated places across the State in the coming three days, till Sunday, as per the IMD forecast.

On Thursday, just a handful of places in the State received light rains as the southwest monsoon was weak over the State. However, the lack of rains fortunately did not push the mercury levels up. Rather, the maximum tempetratures across most parts of the State remained below normal on Thursday. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad was just 29.6 degree Celsius, which is 2 degree Celsius below normal. In Mahabubnagar, the maximum temperature was recorded 5 degree Celsius below normal at 26.5 degree Celsius.