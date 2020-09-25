Kayakalp Awards: 9 district, 7 area hospitals selected in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The district hospitals in Sircilla, Tandur, and Peddapalli emerged as the winners of Kayakalp Awards under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. According to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, total of Rs 4.04 crore cash reward will be given to all the selected healthcare facilities for the Kayakalp Awards.

Total of nine district hospitals, seven area hospitals, 11 Community Health Centers (CHC), 236 Primary Health Centres (PHC), 68 Urban Primary Health Centres from districts and 22 UPHCs from Hyderabad have been selected for the awards.

Among area hospitals, Banswada emerged as the winner and Vanasthalipuram runner-up. CHCs at Sultanabad and Vikarabad are winners in their category. Among UPHCs in Hyderabad, Gaganmahal UPHC emerged as the winner.