Komatireddy sibling rivalry over PCC post casts cloud on Cong

NALGONDA: A certain disturbing rivalry seems to be rapidly developing between Komatireddy siblings — Bhongir MP Venkat Reddy and Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy, which the political observes as well as Congress leaders believe will cause untold damage to the grand old party in the State.

While there have been rumours of differences cropping up between the two brothers over several issues for some time, the latest to add fuel to those flames is their individual aspiration to become the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

In fact, the intensity of their animosity is such the two are said to be avoiding each other, with Venkat Reddy not attending the meetings conducted or chaired by his younger sibling Rajagopal and vice versa.

According to those in the know of the strife between the brothers, Rajagopal is peeved at his elder brother not visiting Munugode even for a single day even though it comes under Venkat Reddy’s Parliamentary constituency.

Venkat Reddy is also said to have missed the events organised by Susheelamma Memorial Trust, which was formed in memory of their mother, in Munugode recently.

Meanwhile, the local Congress leaders as well as cadre have been expressing displeasure over Venkat Reddy’s indifferent attitude towards Munugode, which they say has not been receiving any funds since he was elected as an MP from the constituency. Rajagopal Reddy has already invited the wrath of many party leaders and followers, especially after making critical comments about Congress leadership in the State and expressing his desire to switch loyalty to the BJP.

Though Rajagopal failed to carry out that threat of abandoning the party, now it remains to be seen what damage the rivalry of Komatireddy siblings will cause to the Congress party.