Mahbubnagar RTA witnesses major dip in revenues due to pandemic

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The revenues earned by Mahabubnagar Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have come down drastically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If the RTA would have generated as much revenues as last year’s target, then it would have earned the most among all districts. However, it now lies in the 14th place for revenues generated. Besides, shortage of staff has also affecting the department.

Mahabubnagar RTA earned Rs 30.56 crore in the five months from April to August in 2019. The income in the same period this year fell to Rs 21.68 crore. With only a few days left for completion of this month, officials say the target revenue would be difficult to achieve.

Sources of income earned by the department include fines collected for overloading vehicles and driving without license. From these, the department has earned Rs 54 lakh until now, as against Rs 2.56 crore last year. The department is also lagging behind in checking vehicles and imposition of tax. Though it is mandatory for officials to check vehicles daily, they are unable to do so due to lack of staff. The district RTA has vacancies for two MVI and AMVI posts. When current officials go on a vehicle-checking drive, the regular work of the department gets stalled. Many vehicles with heavy loads pass through the district. Although a check post has been set up on the highway, the collections are not satisfactory.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Commissioner Gude Durga Prameela told Express that the department’s income had come down drastically due to the impact of Covid-19. She said most vehicle users were not paying the lifetime tax and registrations of new vehicles had also come down. She said they would focus on conducting vehicle checking drives and imposing fines on violators.

Only Rs 21.68 crore earned in 5 months

Mahabubnagar RTA earned Rs 30.56 crore in the five months from April to August in 2019. Meanwhile, the income of the RTA in the same period this year fell to Rs 21.68 crore due to Covid