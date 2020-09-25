STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mahbubnagar RTA witnesses major dip in revenues due to pandemic

Sources of income earned by the department include fines collected for overloading vehicles and driving without license.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The revenues earned by Mahabubnagar Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have come down drastically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If the RTA would have generated as much revenues as last year’s target, then it would have earned the most among all districts. However, it now lies in the 14th place for revenues generated. Besides, shortage of staff has also affecting the department.

Mahabubnagar RTA earned Rs  30.56 crore in the five months from April to August in 2019. The income in the same period this year fell to Rs  21.68 crore. With only a few days left for completion of this month, officials say the target revenue would be difficult to achieve.

Sources of income earned by the department include fines collected for overloading vehicles and driving without license. From these, the department has earned Rs  54 lakh until now, as against Rs  2.56 crore last year. The department is also lagging behind in checking vehicles and imposition of tax. Though it is mandatory for officials to check vehicles daily, they are unable to do so due to lack of staff. The district RTA has vacancies for two MVI and AMVI posts. When current officials go on a vehicle-checking drive, the regular work of the department gets stalled. Many vehicles with heavy loads pass through the district. Although a check post has been set up on the highway, the collections are not satisfactory. 

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Commissioner Gude Durga Prameela told Express that the department’s income had come down drastically due to the impact of Covid-19. She said most vehicle users were not paying the lifetime tax and registrations of new vehicles had also come down. She said they would focus on conducting vehicle checking drives and imposing fines on violators.

Only Rs  21.68 crore earned in 5 months
Mahabubnagar RTA earned Rs  30.56 crore in the five months from April to August in 2019. Meanwhile, the income of the RTA in the same period this year fell to Rs  21.68 crore due to Covid

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabubnagar Regional Transport
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp