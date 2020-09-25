STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition stands no chance in polls: KT Rama Rao

The TRS working president stated that the State government took the development programmes to every corner of Telangana.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:46 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao held a teleconference with Graduate MLC election in-charges of Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, on Thursday, asked the Graduate MLC election in-charges of Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts to accord top priority to the voter registrations, which will begin on October 1.  Interacting with them over a teleconference, he slammed the Opposition parties stating that they have no agenda to fight against the TRS in the upcoming election.

Rama Rao said that TRS had won all the elections in the State, from Panchayat to Assembly elections. He added that the party had registered a grand victory in Municipal and ZPTC elections, and expressed confidence that the party would again record a big win in the upcoming MLC elections. 

The Minister highlighted that the TRS party under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced various welfare and development schemes in the State. He also mentioned that the TRS-led government had eradicated the 60-year-old fluorosis problem in just six years. Today, there are no fluoride victims in the State and it is an achievement, he said. 

The TRS working president stated that the State government took the development programmes to every corner of Telangana. Reorganisation of districts, mandals, revenue  and divisions was done for better governance, he said, and pointed out that the benefits of the new Revenue and Municipal Acts were reaching every citizen in the State.

He asked the partymen to highlight the welfare schemes introduced for the benefit of youth and students. Under various recruitment programmes, the government has filled one lakh vacancies in the State. In the private sector, the government has attracted about two lakh crore investments, creating 15 lakh employment opportunities, he added. 

The IT Minister said that the agriculture sector in Khammam,Warangal, and Nalgonda had recorded a major boost with the irrigation projects providing sufficient water.  He mentioned that the TRS-led government had already developed Mega Textile Park in Warangal. 

KTR also said that the attempts were on to inaugurate the Khammam IT Tower in October. He also mentioned that the attempts were to operationalise Buggapadu Food Processing Park and setting up of various other food processing parks. 

The working president said that the TRS party had a strong 60 lakh cadre. He instructed the partymen to ensure registration of all eligible persons for Graduate MLC elections.  He asked all public representatives, including Ministers, MLAs, MLCs to vote along with their families in their respective districts. He asked the public representatives to start voter registrations from their homes.

