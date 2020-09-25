Revenue Act benefits must reach poor: KCR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Thursday, asked people’s representatives in civic bodies to bear in mind that the State government’s aim was to ensure that the poor don’t suffer because of the new Revenue Act.

He emphasised that public representatives and officials should work round- the-clock to ensure that benefits of the new Acts reach the poor. Rao, during a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with Mayors and Municipal chairpersons, asked them to stay involved in the process where non-agricultural properties such as plots, flats, and houses, which were not registered are being registered online now.

The CM made it clear that the government had no intention of filling its coffers with money collected from the poor through regularisation of lands. He asked officials to find answers to the problems faced by people with regard to lands, properties before Dharani becomes fully operational.

“Prices of both agricultural and non-agricultural lands are going up in Telangana owing to the steps taken up by the State government. There has been a decline in land disputes, instances of land grabbing, land mafia activities and rowdyism. There is visible development,” the CM said. The Dharani portal would provide security to the poor. Green passbooks for agricultural lands and Maroon ones for non-agricultural properties would ensure that every inch of property would be registered online.

“We have to work hard for people who gave us a historic mandate. The government decisions would be in favour of beneficiaries of G.O. 58, 59 and the poor, who are living in houses constructed by them for decades together. Public representatives must visit all wards and ensure that people’s properties are registered online,” Rao said.