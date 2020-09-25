STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tainted Malkajgiri ACP suspended, grilled, ACB to seek police custody

During the investigation, the ACB found that Narasimha Reddy allegedly misused his official powers and facilitated land settlements.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:35 AM

ACB officials conducted a raid on Malkajgiri ACP Y Narsimha Reddy’s residence on Wednesday.

ACB officials conducted a raid on Malkajgiri ACP Y Narsimha Reddy’s residence on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after arresting Malkajgiri ACP Y Narasimha Reddy in connection with illegal assets case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) grilled the accused officer on Thursday on how he acquired the property. The agency would be seeking police custody of the tainted officer to further probe the case.

The government, meanwhile, placed the ACP under suspension. Narasimha Reddy was arrested on Wednesday after the ACB found that he amassed illegal assets worth Rs 70 crore during searches conducted at properties belonging to him and his family members in both Telugu States.

During the investigation, the ACB found that Narasimha Reddy allegedly misused his official powers and facilitated land settlements.When agency officials grilled the officer on how he acquired movable and immovable properties in the two states, he reportedly told them that he acquired them from his wife and her family members. Meanwhile, sources said that the ACB officials have collected other details of accused officer who has two lockers at different banks, which they are planning to open soon.

According to sources, Narasimha Reddy allegedly had “business relations” with a person who is a benami of a senior political leader. He may have given the tip-off to the investigation agency after differences cropped up between the two, the sources said.

The ACB officials have also questioned the family members of the accused officer and collected details of properties he acquired in the city. They have also collected details of Reddy’s previous workplace and the land settlements he made.

The agency is preparing to file a petition before the court, seeking custody of the officer. The ACB officials will also be visiting the banks where the accused officer has lockers.

