Telangana government doctors demand in-service quota in PG, Jr doctors oppose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The associations of government doctors and junior doctors in Telangana are at loggerheads over the implementation of in-service quota in Post Graduate medical education for government doctors, who have served in rural or tribal areas for five years.

The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) had submitted a representation to the Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy a week ago asking for implementation of in-service quota in PG courses offered by medical colleges in the State. They demanded that the in-service quota be applicable for 50 per cent of the seats.

However, on Thursday, in opposition to the TGDA demand, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association submitted a representation to the DME pointing out that the PG medical seats were already limited in the State and of that 50 per cent were under the national pool. They said only 50 per cent of the seats remain available for aspirants from TS and of that if 50 per cent was given away to the government doctors, then there would only be a handful left. They demanded that the State either continue with awarding extra points to government doctors applying for PG or allot “limited percentage” of the remaining seats for in-service quota.