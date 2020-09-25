Telangana High Court pulls up GHMC on outsourcing method

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities to explain the reasons behind its decision to engage persons on outsourcing basis instead of having regular appointments for doing service in the corporation. It is not proper to engage persons through outsourcing method for a longer period in the name of financial burden on the corporation, and such a practice is against various judgments of the Supreme Court.

“We are living in a democratic country and not in Nizam’s rule, and such a practice cannot be allowed,” the bench observed.The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in an appeal filed by GHMC challenging an order of a single judge who directed the corporation to consider the case of the petitioners for regularisation of their services.

During the course of hearing, the bench asked the GHMC as to how long will they continue these employees on outsourcing basis. Exploitation is not proper, the bench said and directed the GHMC to file an affidavit explaining the reasons for its decision on “outsourcing method”. It also sought the GHMC to give details regarding number of vacancies and so on and posted the matter to September 29 for further hearing.



Notice to govt on plots registration issue

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notice to the State government for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed seeking to suspend the memo issued on August 26, 2020, prohibiting the registrations of unauthorised plots and buildings across the State. The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the PIL filed by advocate I Gopal Sharma with a plea to declare the impugned memo as arbitrary and illegal.

Petitioner’s counsel TV Kalyan Singh submitted that the memo issued by the Commissioner and Inspector General of State Registrations and Stamps was in sheer violation of Articles 14 and 300-A of the Constitution of India, and contrary to various sections promulgated in the Registration Act, 1908. Registrations have been stopped across the State after the government’s instructions to the authorities concerned, he added.After hearing the case, the bench issued notice to the State government for filing counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to October 15 for further hearing.

HC raps TS govt on shortage of O2 beds, tests

The Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the State government for failing to maintain the WHO-prescribed ratio of oxygen beds and not increasing the number of Covid-19 tests. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended five oxygen beds for every 1,000 people. But in Telangana it is only one oxygen bed for a population of 1,000, according to reports. “Why is there a shortage of oxygen beds? This will prove fatal for Covid-19 patients. As this disease affects the lungs, patients require oxygen immediately to recover,” the bench observed.

On testing, it drew comparisons with Maharashtra. “The Maharashtra government has set a target of conducting 1.5 lakh tests per day. Similarly, there is a need to increase the number of tests in Telangana as well,” the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy said. It was dealing with a batch of PILs, which sought directions to the Telangana government to provide medical equipment, medicines and trained staff to all designated Covid hospitals. The bench was also hearing another set of PILs filed against the exorbitant charges being collected by private hospitals.

Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad informed the bench that the Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, could not be present in court as his father passed away. The AG sought three weeks to file an elaborate report on the steps taken by the government to contain Covid-19.The bench directed the authorities concerned to file a detailed report on the availability of the number of oxygen beds at various hospitals and the reasons for the shortage. The bench posted the matter to October 8.