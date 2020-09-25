STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court orders re-autopsy of encountered Maoists

Team of forensic experts from MGM Hosp to conduct the new autopsy; govt told to submit report in a sealed cover
 

Published: 25th September 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Thursday, ordered re-postmortem of the bodies of three Maoists, including two women, who were allegedly killed in a police encounter at Chennapuram forest area in Cherla on Wednesday. The bench also directed the government to deploy a team of forensic experts from MGM Hospital, Warangal, to conduct the re-postmortem and also to photograph and videograph the same. The Court has also directed the government to submit the re-autopsy report to it in a sealed cover, and to handover the bodies of the Maoists to their respective relatives after the re-postmortem.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in a lunch motion petition filed by Prof Gaddam Laxman, the president of State civil liberties committee, with a plea to register a case against the police concerned under Section 302 IPC (for culpable homicide) and to declare the encounter as illegal and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
During the course of hearing, the bench said that there are chances of law and order problem since the Maoists are regaining their strength in the State and that the DGP has been visiting the border areas.

Petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath told the Court that Naxalism is not a law and order problem, but a socio-economic issue. As for Wednesday’s incident, all three persons killed in an exchange of fire between police and the alleged Maoists were tribals and are yet to be identified. He alleged that the Naxal-wing of the Bhadrachalam police brutally murdered the said three persons and hastily took steps to handover their bodies to the relatives in order to ensure that the evidences of the alleged brutal encounter is wiped out, he added.

On the other hand, State advocate general BS Prasad submitted that the three deceased persons — Sodi Jogaiah, Madakam Mangi and Madakam Malli — were killed in a crossfire. It was after the completion of autopsy and other required formalities that the bodies were handed over to their relatives, he informed the Court. Steps will be taken to see that the bodies are not cremated, he said and sought some time for filing counter affidavit.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed the authorities concerned to recover the bodies of all the three deceased persons from their relatives and hand them over to the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital. Re-postmortem should be conducted by a team of forensic experts from MGM Hospital, Warangal, and it should be photographed and videographed and to submit the same in a sealed cover. The bench also made it clear to the authorities to hand over the dead bodies to the relatives of the deceased persons after the re-postmortem examination. The bench posted the matter to November 5 for further hearing.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Maoists Chennapuram forest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp