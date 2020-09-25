STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police identify bodies of three slain Maoist cadre

It has been found that the cadre are moving in small groups of up to 30, across the forest areas of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have identified the three Maoists killed in the exchange of fire, that took place between the members of the banned outfit and the cops, at Chennapuram forest area in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem district on Wednesday. The deceased cadre have been identified as Local Guerilla Squad (LGS) commander Sodi Jogaiah, 25, Madakam Malli, 22, and Madakam Mangi, 24. Further, a search operation is on to track down the other Maoists who are said to have escaped from the cops. Combing operations, with a huge number of security personnel, are underway in Asifabad and Mulugu districts as well.

Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said on Thursday that Jogaiah, who worked as the commander for Chela area, was involved in as many as 26 cases, including the murder of former MPTC Nalluri Srinivas at Kurnapalli village of Cherla mandal, back in July, 2019. He was also involved in the killing of Laxman at Pusuguppa village in 2018. Jogaiah was also involved in another murder case in the district.

Malli had, in the past, worked as a member in the protection team of Maoist party State committee member Azad alias Koyyada Sambaiah. Since 2018, she had been working as a member in the dalam. Mangi was also a part of the same dalam.

According to cops, in view of the ongoing CPI (Maoist) plenary week, which started on September 21, the cadre had increased their activities, especially in the Agency areas of Kothagudem. It has been found that the cadre are moving in small groups of up to 30, across the forest areas of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

