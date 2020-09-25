Telangana police seize 300 quintals of PDS rice

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/ SANGAREDDY: In a major catch, the Kuravi police seized around 125 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice worth Rs 3 lakh from a house at Polampally thanda in the district on Thursday.

The cops also arrested three persons during the raid. The arrested persons have been identified as B Raju, a ration dealer of Polampally village, B Raja Ram, a ration dealer of Lacha thanda in Dornakal mandal and his follower B Shankar, a resident of Polampally village. Meanwhile, another accused named Ch Jayamma escaped from the cops and is still at large.

Meanwhile, the Patancheru police seized around 342 quintals of ration rice and as many as 10 vehicles that were being used to transport the rice illegally, from Muthangi toll plaza in Patancheru mandal late on Wednesday night. According to cops, the vehicles were intercepted while they were conducting vehicle checks.