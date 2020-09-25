STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana police seize 300 quintals of PDS rice

Meanwhile, another accused named Ch Jayamma escaped from the cops and is still at large.

Published: 25th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

According to cops, the vehicles were intercepted while they were conducting vehicle checks. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/ SANGAREDDY: In a major catch, the Kuravi police seized around 125 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice worth Rs 3 lakh from a house at Polampally thanda in the district on Thursday.

The cops also arrested three persons during the raid. The arrested persons have been identified as B Raju, a ration dealer of Polampally village, B Raja Ram, a ration dealer of Lacha thanda in Dornakal mandal and his follower B Shankar, a resident of Polampally village. Meanwhile, another accused named Ch Jayamma escaped from the cops and is still at large.

Meanwhile, the Patancheru police seized around 342 quintals of ration rice and as many as 10 vehicles that were being used to transport the rice illegally, from Muthangi toll plaza in Patancheru mandal late on Wednesday night. According to cops, the vehicles were intercepted while they were conducting vehicle checks.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana police Public Distribution System ration rice
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp