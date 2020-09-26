STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dubbaka Assembly poll schedule on September 29; TRS holds all cards

The byelection has been necessitated by the sudden death of TRS incumbent Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy.

Published: 26th September 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Battle lines are being drawn between the ruling TRS and Opposition parties for the Dubbaka Assembly byelection as the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule on September 29.In fact, the TRS is way ahead of the Opposition parties in campaigning to retain the seat with a majority of one lakh votes, a target set by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself. Leading the TRS forces is Finance Minister T Harish Rao who is on a whirlwind tour of villages in the constituency, drumming up support for the pink party.

The byelection has been necessitated by the sudden death of TRS incumbent Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. In all probability, his widow Sujatha will get the nomination for the seat. Ramalinga Reddy won the seat in 2018 with a majority of 62,500 votes against Congress nominee Maddula Nageswara Reddy. BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao finished third in the electoral battle.The constituency is dominated by Mudirajus, SCs, Gouds and Golla Kurmas. The constituency has 146 villages in seven mandals.

This time too, BJP has nominated Raghunandan Rao who is hoping that the tide may turn in his favour this time as, in this Assembly segment, he finished second when he contested for Parliament election in 2019. 
The Congress is likely to finalise the candidature of Siddipet DCC president T Narasareddy though Dr D Sravan Kumar and PCC secretary K Venaktanarasa Reddy are also in the race.

As far as campaigning is concerned, Harish Rao is taking the constituency by storm. He is implementing his Siddipet strategy where he had been cornering all the votes in his favour, leaving nothing for the Opposition parties. This he could do by making the village panchayats pass resolutions to vote for him.
He is trying to rouse sentiments against the BJP by taking up issues of discrimination by the Centre in releasing GST dues and recounting the pro-farmer policies of the State government like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima.

BJP’s Raghunandan Rao is hopeful that the farmers would switch loyalty to him as they were angry with the TRS government for paying more to the Mallannasagar project oustees in Siddipet and Gajwel and less for them in Dubbaka. He is frequently raking up the issue to turn the voters against the TRS.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor working against the incumbent MLA’s family. Narsareddy, who is likely to be fielded, happens to be an outsider for the constituency and no one knows how voters would react to his candidature.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Dubbaka Assembly K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp