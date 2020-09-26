Former Malkajgiri ACP Narasimha Reddy gathered assets worth Rs 100 crore, finds ACB 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB, which is investigating the corruption and illegal assets case against Malkajgiri ACP Y Narasimha Reddy, has obtained information that the accused officer had possessed illegal properties worth Rs 100 crore.

An IPS officer’s name has also cropped up in connection with the case and the agency is still verifying details about the officer’s links with the accused.

The former Malkajgiri ACP, who was arrested a few days ago, had forcibly taken over assigned lands that were allocated to weaker sections at different places.

As per the rules, the ownership of assigned lands should not be transferred. He had also helped an IPS officer procure lands, where he constructed a building and a farmhouse. But the ACB officials are tight-lipped over the identity of the IPS officer.