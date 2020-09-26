STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains pound Telangana, houses and roads inundated in parts of Hyderabad

Within 24 hours till Saturday morning, Nandigama of Ranga Reddy district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 194mm, while in Greater Hyderabad, Hayathnagar recorded 133.8mm rainfall

Published: 26th September 2020 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:13 PM

Hyderabad, rain

Rain water gushing through the roads in Saroornagar in Hyderabad. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains pounded various parts of Telangana, including areas of Greater Hyderabad, between Friday evening and Saturday morning causing inundation of areas and waterlogging on roads in many places. In many parts of the state, the rains are still continuing.

Within 24 hours till Saturday morning, Nandigama of Ranga Reddy district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 194mm, while in Greater Hyderabad, Hayathnagar recorded 133.8mm rainfall.

On Saturday morning, videos and pictures surfaced on social media of inundation of houses and streets due to the heavy rains in various residential areas of Greater Hyderabad, especially in Saroornagar which received 90.5mm rainfall. Reports also surfaced of water from nearby overflowing water bodies entering adjacent colonies and houses in some parts of Hyderabad.

Personnel of the traffic police, Disaster Response Force and monsoon emergency teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation could be seen clearing waterlogged roads.

Heavy rainfall (64.5mm to 115.5mm) and very heavy rainfall (115.6mm to 204.4mm) were recorded mainly from Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Medak, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Suryapet, Warangal (Urban and Rural) and Karimnagar districts. Most other parts of the state received light to moderate rains.

From 8.30am till noon on Saturday morning, Peddakothapalle in Nagarkurnool district received 73.8mm rainfall whereas Madhapur in Hyderabad received 51.3mm.

In the wake of the forecast of heavy rains in Telangana, the entire administration has been put on high alert. All the officers were advised to stay in their respective headquarters and take measures to ensure that there was no loss of life and properties. No leaves would be given to officials and they were asked to be on duty even on public holidays.
 
As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday directed the district collectors to be on high alert.
 
Special vigil should be maintained in low-lying and vulnerable areas, the Chief Secretary directed the officials. Regular updates on rains should be given to the control room. The Chief Secretary directed the collectors to report any untoward incidents in their respective districts.

