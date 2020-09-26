Telangana records 2,381 COVID-19 cases, total tally at 1,81,627

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,381 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of the 57,621 tests that it conducted.

As on Friday morning, reports of 1,388 tests were still awaited. On Thursday, the State recorded eight more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,080. The number of active cases in the State stands at 30,387, of whom 24,592 are under home quarantine. The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the State till now are 1,81,627.

Also, 2,021 more people recovered from Covid-19 in the State on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 1,50,160. Of the 2,381 new cases on Thursday, 386 were from the Greater Hyderabad area.

Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively higher number of cases were Ranga reddy- 227, Medchal- 193, Nalgonda- 132, Karimnagar- 119, Warangal Urban- 83, Siddipet- 86, and Khammam- 84.

As per the medical bulletin released by the Telangana Health Department, Telangana’s Case Fatality Rate and Recovery Rate stand at 0.59 percent and 82.67 percent against the national average of 1.58 percent and 81.71 percent, respectively.