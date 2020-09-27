STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 2,239 new cases in Telnagana in last 24 hours; 11 deaths take toll to 1,091

Of the  2,239 new cases reported on Friday, 316 were from the Greater Hyderabad area.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:38 AM

Health workers take rest while waiting to collect nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,239 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, from the 58,925 tests conducted.

As on Saturday morning, reports of 882 tests were awaited. On Friday, the State recorded 11  more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,091. 

The number of active cases in the State now stand at 30,334, of which 24,683 are under home quarantine. The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the State till now are 1,83,866. 

Of the  2,239 new cases reported on Friday, 316 were from the Greater Hyderabad area. Among the districts, some that recorded a comparatively higher number of cases were Rangareddy-192, Medchal- 164, Nalgonda- 141, Karimnagar- 106, Warangal Urban- 91, and Siddipet- 79. 

As per the medical bulletin, Telangana’s Case Fatality Rate and Recovery Rate stand at 0.59 per cent and 82.90 per cent, respectively, against the national average of 1.58 per cent and 81.71 per cent.

