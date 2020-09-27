STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Telangana High Court to continue virtual, physical hearings till October 2

The court also decided to continue the present practice of filing of cases either by way of physical mode or online filing.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:42 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court, on Saturday, issued orders extending the present practice of virtual and physical hearing of the matters in the High Court till October 2, considering the present un-lockdown situation and request of the advocates. 

The High Court also issued orders for extension of physical hearing in the judicial districts of Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Warangal, and limited physical hearing in Rangareddy district till October 2 by following the Covid-19 guidelines.



According to a notification issued by High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy, all stakeholders including advocates, should follow the Covid-19 guidelines which included physical distance, use of masks, sanitisers and so on.

It is also decided to reopen all courts for physical hearing on experimental basis in Adilabad and Khammam, from October 2.

It also decided to reopen all the courts partially in Medak, except in the district headquarters at Sangareddy for physical hearing on experimental basis, from October 2.

