COVID-19: Warangal to reopen tourist spots from October 1 as Telangana eases lockdown norms

By Express News Service

MULUGU : With the State government easing norms which were put in place during the lockdown, tourist spots and hotels run by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) in the erstwhile Warangal district including the Bogatha waterfalls, Laknavaram Lake, Tadvai Haritha hotels etc will be opened for tourists from October 1.

Places like Bogatha and Laknavaram attract tourists only during the monsoon. The waterfall has a foot fall of about 2,000 people on week days and 5,000 on weekends during the monsoon.

District Tourism and Forest Department authorities are putting measures in place at these spots before tourists start visiting.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Forest Officer (DFO) SV Pradeep Kumar Shetty said visitors would be allowed to enter only after undergoing checks for Covid symptoms.

"We are setting up the screening process at ticket counters at the tourism spots. We are yet to decide whether or not to allow swimming in the lakes," Shetty said.