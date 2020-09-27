STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Highlight TRS schemes in MLC polls, KT Rama Rao tells party

He said Telangana was in the forefront in implementing development and welfare schemes in the country.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon party leaders to effectively counter the “false propaganda” unleashed by Opposition parties against the government. 

Addressing party leaders through a video conference, on enrolment of voters for the ensuing Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency, on Saturday, Rama Rao gave several directions to party leaders on gearing up for MLC polls. 

He said Telangana was in the forefront in implementing development and welfare schemes in the country.

Taking inspiration from Telangana, other States are emulating the welfare schemes, he said.

“Though people have benefited, envious Opposition leaders have started a false propaganda,” Rama Rao said. He instructed party leaders to expose the Opposition charges, especially with regard to employment. 

“The State government has provided 1.5 lakh jobs in the government sector. With the implementation of TS-iPass, around 15 lakh people have got jobs in the private sector. Convey this to voters and use statistics,” Rama Rao directed party leaders.  

The MAUD Minister also wanted party leaders to explain the new Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts to people. Victories in the irrigation sector too ought to be expounded, he said. Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to developing Mahbubnagar.

“If we elucidate our development and welfare programmes to the people, they will support the TRS in the ensuing Graduates’ Constituency elections,” Rama Rao said. 

Rama Rao added that he would enrol as a voter for the Graduate Election on October 1, on which day the enrolment would start. The last date for enrolment is October 6.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp