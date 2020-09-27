Highlight TRS schemes in MLC polls, KT Rama Rao tells party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon party leaders to effectively counter the “false propaganda” unleashed by Opposition parties against the government.

Addressing party leaders through a video conference, on enrolment of voters for the ensuing Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency, on Saturday, Rama Rao gave several directions to party leaders on gearing up for MLC polls.

He said Telangana was in the forefront in implementing development and welfare schemes in the country.

Taking inspiration from Telangana, other States are emulating the welfare schemes, he said.

“Though people have benefited, envious Opposition leaders have started a false propaganda,” Rama Rao said. He instructed party leaders to expose the Opposition charges, especially with regard to employment.

“The State government has provided 1.5 lakh jobs in the government sector. With the implementation of TS-iPass, around 15 lakh people have got jobs in the private sector. Convey this to voters and use statistics,” Rama Rao directed party leaders.

The MAUD Minister also wanted party leaders to explain the new Municipal and Panchayat Raj Acts to people. Victories in the irrigation sector too ought to be expounded, he said. Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to developing Mahbubnagar.

“If we elucidate our development and welfare programmes to the people, they will support the TRS in the ensuing Graduates’ Constituency elections,” Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao added that he would enrol as a voter for the Graduate Election on October 1, on which day the enrolment would start. The last date for enrolment is October 6.