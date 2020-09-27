STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahbubnagar Collector ordered to pay Rs 3.5 lakh for car lease

Though the agreement ended on March 31, 2018, not a single penny was credited to the service provider, who depends solely on the income generated by his vehicle. 

Published: 27th September 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting case, the Mahbubnagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the District Collector S Venkata Rao to pay Rs 3.21 lakh towards a pending bill for leasing a car and Rs 25,000 compensation for causing mental agony to a complainant. 

In April 2017, K Anjaneyulu, 38, had rented his Maruti Swift car to the Forest Settlement Officer, Mahbubnagar Circle, for a period of one year from then. They entered a lease agreement as well, as per which the monthly rent was fixed at Rs 24,000/month for up to 2,500 km. This would include diesel, repair costs and the salary of the driver. 

Though the agreement ended on March 31, 2018, not a single penny was credited to the service provider, who depends solely on the income generated by his vehicle. During the lease period, Anjaneyulu went from pillar to post requesting the sanctioning of pending bills.

However, the officials escaped each time stating that the amount had to be cleared by the district treasury. Left with no other option, Anjaneyulu sent legal notices to Collector S Venkata Rao and the Forest Settlement Officer in September, 2019. 

However, the legal notices too didn’t generate any momentum in the bureaucracy. 

“The complainant filed documents to support his contention that the vehicle was kept for hire purpose to the Forest Settlement Officer. It is very clear that the opposite parties are to pay an amount of Rs 3,21,750 to the complainant under the hire agreement. The opposite parties did not challenge the case of the complainant and they are set ex parte,” the Commission said. 

During the hearings, the Commission noted that the government officials were issued legal notices under Section 80 of the Civil Procedure Code, and were directed to pay the compensation of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 towards the proceedings within one month.

