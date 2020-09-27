STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

State likely to assign government IT projects to Telangana MSMEs

The committee will have IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan as the Chairman, with other members from Telangana State Technology Services, HYSEA, NASSCOM, and so on.

Published: 27th September 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday formed an Advisory Committee on Telangana IT MSME Promotion with an aim to provide timely support to MSMEs in the various possible ways such as giving opportunities in government IT projects and so on. 

The committee will have IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan as the Chairman, with other members from Telangana State Technology Services, HYSEA, NASSCOM, and so on. The committee will be responsible for coming up with guidelines to ensure that all IT projects awarded by the government goes to companies registered in TS. 

“In case of large projects up to a certain threshold, which require multi-competency or proportionate financial strength, SME consortiums shall be encouraged to participate,” said the government order released on Saturday, and it also said that in case of very large projects, committee would come up with guidelines to ensure a pre-bid consortium between the prime bidder and the MSME consortium.

The committee has also been entrusted to define norms and to oversee that the projects are awarded equitably among MSMEs. 

The companies’ past track record, yearly turnover requirement, ernest money deposits, and performance guarantee will be looked over by the committee as an eligibility criteria.

The State government has also directed officials to come up with a dashboard which will show all IT projects and spending by the government.

Apart from that the committee will work towards identifying departments that may require different digital solutions offered by MSMEs. The committee is set to meet once a month.

Since the lockdown in March, majority of the MSMEs and start-ups in the IT & ITES sector have been severely affected and State government must ensure their sustenance and help them get back on track.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HYSEA NASSCOM Telangana State Technology Services
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp