Telangana rains: Alert sounded in districts as state braces up for more thundershowers

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains are expected to continue across the State for a few more days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast that isolated places across the State will receive thundershowers on Sunday and from Monday to Wednesday heavy rainfalls are also very likely to occur.

The IMD said that the Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana. The State has recorded 46 per cent more than normal rainfall this monsoon, till Saturday, as it received 1,082.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 742.1 mm.

In the wake of the forecast, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Saturday, directed the district collectors to be on high alert.

All district administration officials have been advised to stay in their respective headquarters and take measures to ensure that there would be no loss of lives or properties.

No officials would be granted leaves, till otherwise notified, and they have been asked to attend duties even on public holidays.

The officials have also been directed to maintain special vigil in low-lying and vulnerable areas and to provide regular updates on the rain situation to control room.

An aqueduct connecting Nagulapahad and Dosapahad villages in Suryapet district, brims with Krishna water, on Saturday. Flowing below is the Musi river

Meanwhile, several isolated areas in Rangareddy, Medchal, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Mahbubnagar, Suryapet, Warangal and Karimnagar districts witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday.

, most places in the erstwhile districts of Mahbubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda and Karimnagar saw only light to moderate showers, while a few areas reported heavy rainfall.

Till 10pm on Saturday night, Lingapur in Mancherial received the highest rainfall of 101.3 mm and in Greater Hyderabad, Patancheru received the highest rainfall of 72.5 mm.

Srisailam gets huge inflows

HYDERABAD: The Srisailam project is once again getting huge inflows. According to the forecast, the project will receive 11.44 tmcft by Sunday.

As Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects are filled to the brim, the excess water received in the coming days will be released into the sea. The Jurala project is likely to receive 12.20 tmcft water by Sunday morning.

Like last year, this year too large quantities of water from Krishna and Godavari are being wasted, since they are flowing into the sea.

According to information, up to September 24, a total of 462.057 tmcft surplus water was released into the sea from Krishna river from June 1, 2020.

But, the total surplus Krishna water released into sea was 798.297 tmcft from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020

An SUV overturned after it rammed a tree

at NTR Marg, early on Saturday

Chief Whip takes stock

WARANGAL: Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar inspected the low-lying areas in Hanamkonda which were affected by incessant rains, on Saturday.

During the inspection, Vinay Bhaskar directed the town planning and engineering officials to take up repair works on the damaged lines and to find permanent solution to the issue. The GWMC Commissioner accompanied him

Traffic halted for 16 hours

MEDAK: Traffic congestion on NH-44 in Medak, which lasted about 16 hours, left several commuters sleepless on Friday night. Due to incessant rains, the RuB near Ramayampally village on the highway was flooded, causing severe disruption to vehicular movement from Friday night to Saturday afternoon.

A few vehicles were also stuck in a tunnel on the highway due to inundation. This further caused a traffic jam extending 3-4 km on the Hyderabad-Nizamabad NH

Youth help pregnant woman cross stream in Vikarabad

HYDERABAD: A group of youngsters helped a pregnant woman cross a swollen stream in Vikarabad. The youngsters carried the woman in their arms and took her to the other side.

Tirumala who hails from Irikepalli, located on the State border, developed labour pains.

She and her husband Tuljappa started for a private hospital for which they have to cross a stream. Due to heavy rains, the couple got stranded, which was when the youths came to rescue