Telangana rains: Man washed away in stream in Kondurg

HYDERABAD: A man in his late 20s, Jahangir, from Vishwanathpur village in Kondurg mandal, was washed away when he tried to cross a stream on the village outskirts.

Police say that he had crossed the stream once in the morning and was confident that he could do it again. So he attempted the same feat at noon, but was washed away.

Police along with revenue staff launched a search operation to trace him. Jahangir runs a chicken centre in the village.

On Saturday morning, he went to the neighbouring village, crossing the same stream, which was flowing at the same level and returned safely.

Later during the afternoon, to attend to some work, he started to go to the neighbouring village, carrying a bag.

Locals told police that when he reached the bank, the stream was flowing at the same level and they tried to stop him.

But Jahangir did not pay heed and continued walking ahead. Carrying the bag on his head, he ventured into the waters.

After walking a few metre, he fell down and got washed away. A rescue operation was launched immediately, but Jahangir was not traced till Saturday night.

