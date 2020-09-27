Telangana spinal injury victims demand government support

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Spinal Cord Injury Association on Saturday released a statement that the State government must provide them with financial support of Rs 10,000 per month.

The Association said that most spinal cord injury victims are either completely or partially disabled and that they have to spend Rs 4,000-5,000 every month on just fecal and urinary management.

They demanded that the state government provide them with electric wheelchairs so that they can move independently and not remain dependent on others for their needs.

They also demanded that the government issue them healthcards and free treatment at various hospitals.