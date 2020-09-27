STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telnagana to resume buses to Karnataka, Maharashtra from September 28

TSRTC buses in Hyderabad that were off roads for the past six months resumed services from Friday.

People at a coronavirus testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has permitted Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to restore inter-State bus services to Karnataka (except to Bengaluru) and Maharashtra from the morning of September 28. 

The corporations of Karnataka and Maharashtra will also restore operations to Telangana. Some key cities to which bus services would resume include Raichur, Bidar, Nanded, Mumbai, Pune, Gulbarga, Nagpur, and Chandrapur.

TSRTC buses in Hyderabad that were off roads for the past six months resumed services from Friday. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar announced on Thursday that 25 per cent of the total 2,800 buses at 29 depots in Greater Hyderabad limits would resume operations. 

The Minister directed authorities to take steps to ensure that the buses comply with Covid norms. Suburban and mofussil buses already resumed in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

However, negotiations to resume inter-State buses with AP are still in a stalemate situation, as three rounds of discussions  have not yielded any results.

More from Telangana.
Comments

