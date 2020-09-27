Uttam Reddy asks Telangana Congress cadre to fight against Farm Bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy asked the party cadre to fight against the Farm Bills introduced by the Central government and also announced that Congress would continue the agitations across the State.

Addressing the TPCC core committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, he alleged that the Farm Bills would benefit the corporate companies only and would be disastrous for the farmers.

Uttam said that the party leaders would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on September 28 and submit a representation against the Farm Bills.He asked the party cadre to fight hard in the Dubbaka bypolls and also in the municipal elections of GHMC, Warangal, and Khammam.

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore asked the party cadre to gain majority votes in the coming elections.

He announced that Congress would observe October 2 as ‘Kisan and Mazdoor Bachao Day’ in the State and asked the party workers to make the programme a big success right from the village to State level, and he also asked them to conduct a signature campaign from October 2 to 31.

He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been playing a cautious game over the Farm Bills and had consented to support the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led government at the Centre.

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders participated.